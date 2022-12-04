Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 187.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 366,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFP opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

