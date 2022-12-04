Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 187.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 366,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Resolute Forest Products Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:RFP opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Resolute Forest Products
In other news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Forest Products (RFP)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.