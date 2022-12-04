Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $933,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $86.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

