Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $931,000 Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 349,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,780 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $2,640,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $42,273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMAR opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

