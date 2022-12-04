Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 49,160 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 379.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.17% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $16.86 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $619.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

