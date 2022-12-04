Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 6,852 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 251.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 166.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $83.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

