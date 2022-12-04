Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 83,939 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of RPC worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 72.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 2,230.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,719 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RPC

In other RPC news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPC Stock Up 2.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $9.24 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.72.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.