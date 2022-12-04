Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $228.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.