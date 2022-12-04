Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

