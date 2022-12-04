Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 371.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 710,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,351,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.