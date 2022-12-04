Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 11,895 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.69.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

