Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 12,142 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,569,000 after buying an additional 105,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,261,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,030,000 after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

