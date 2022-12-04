Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $974,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

