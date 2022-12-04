QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of QuidelOrtho worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.7 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

