Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 45.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 155.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 188,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $477,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.18. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on X. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

