Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

