Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.90 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.