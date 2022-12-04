Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,804 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 27.5% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 127.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

