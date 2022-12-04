Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 188,100 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $30,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $19,044,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 227,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,446,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

