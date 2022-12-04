Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 385,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,726,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

