Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of News worth $31,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 90,759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

