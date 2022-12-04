Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $30,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after buying an additional 314,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $37,437,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

