Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Myers Industries worth $33,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Myers Industries

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE MYE opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

