Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,438. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $691.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.21. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

