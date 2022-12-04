Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 282.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Fidelity National Financial worth $33,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

FNF opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

