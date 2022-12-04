Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $31,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,887,000 after purchasing an additional 308,328 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,447,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

