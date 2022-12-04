Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,093,300 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $32,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ABB by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 99.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 16.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

