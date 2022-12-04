Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $34,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
JFrog Stock Down 0.7 %
JFrog stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.36. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
JFrog Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.