Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $34,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.36. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

