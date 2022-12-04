Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Winmark worth $33,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Winmark by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $240.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.80. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $268.55.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading

