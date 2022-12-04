Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.19 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $30,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 16.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SAP by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SAP by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $112.03 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

