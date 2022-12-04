Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.54 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $30,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $2,437,316. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

