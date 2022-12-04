Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.64 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Huntsman worth $30,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $5,097,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 96.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 77.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $28.34 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

