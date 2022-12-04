Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $31.26 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $31,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 463,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,686,000 after purchasing an additional 374,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE WPC opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

