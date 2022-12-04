Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.65 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NICE worth $34,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.36. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $312.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

