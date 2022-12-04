Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.09 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $36,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,959 shares of company stock worth $22,736,275. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NET opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

