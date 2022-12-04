Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 445,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $35,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 87,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

