Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,312,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,729 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDT worth $32,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IDT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT opened at $26.87 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $685.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

