Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,651,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,007,406 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $30,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 822,272 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGL stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Several research firms have commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

