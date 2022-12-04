Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 181,300 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.