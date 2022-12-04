Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.03% of CNX Resources worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 151.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 1,146,313 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 110.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 856,729 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after buying an additional 817,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $11,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

CNX stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

