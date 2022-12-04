Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 710.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PTC worth $32,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PTC by 23.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,507 shares of company stock worth $34,466,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

PTC stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

