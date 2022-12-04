Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 826,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.55% of Carriage Services worth $32,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 313.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 59.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $25.01 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $368.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Carriage Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

