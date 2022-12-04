Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.58% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $34,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 214.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 92,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,427 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 56,182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 187.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 0.9 %

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.