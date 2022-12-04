Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 682,383 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682,383 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $34,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

ECL stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

