Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $34 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 491,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.