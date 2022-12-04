Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $35.68 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 168,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,681,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $280.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.85. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $658.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.94.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock worth $3,839,537. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.