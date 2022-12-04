Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Ambarella worth $31,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $224.86.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

