Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.33. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 27,470 shares.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.