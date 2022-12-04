RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,372 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.