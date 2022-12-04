RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $327.20 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $198.08 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

