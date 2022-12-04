RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

